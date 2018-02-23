Alpine skier Ashot Karapetyan takes 42nd place in PyeongChang

The last Armenian alpine skier, the representative of Armenia, Ashot Karapetyan performed in the 23rd Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

He took part in special slalom.

Only 43 out of 108 participants crossed the finish line. Karapetyan took the pre-last – 42nd place by 2:08.08 score.

The alpine skiers of Armenia finished their performances in PyeongChang 2018.

Skiers Mikayel Mikayelyan, Katya Galstyan and alpine skier Ashot Karapetyan represented Armenia in the 23rd Winter Olympics.

Ashot HAKOBYAN

Photo credit: Asatur Yesayants