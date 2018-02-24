U.S. has always been committed to Karabakh conflict settlement process – Robert Cekuta

The United States, as a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, always pays attention to settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta said on Friday, APA reports.

“We are making efforts to help the parties come together and find a peaceful solution to the protracted conflict,” the U.S. ambassador noted.

Hailing the intensified activities of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, Ambassador Cekuta said the U.S. is trying to find a way to achieve progress in the settlement process.

“The U.S. has always been committed to the process of resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” he stressed.

“The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict still causes the deaths of people. It is very important to settle this conflict as soon as possible,” the U.S. envoy added.