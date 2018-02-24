Turkey summons its Charge d’Affaires from the Netherlands

Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summons its temporary Charge d’Affaires after the Dutch House of Representatives (the lower chamber) adopts a decision on recognizing the Armenian Genocide, informs “RIA Novosti”.

Earlier today the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs had published an announcement condemning the bill adopted by the Netherlands.

Let us remind you that recently Dutch-Turkish relations are in tension, in the result of which the Netherlands officially summoned its Ambassador from Ankara at the beginning of February.

The diplomatic tension between the two states emerged after the Netherlands refused to give visa to Turkish officials who wanted to conduct a campaign in the Turkish community in the Netherlands in favor of the constitutional reforms to take place in Turkey, in March 2017.