Armen Ashotyan: ‘Let’s not confuse Turkey’s folder of crimes with Azerbaijan’s in this case’

The Committee on Foreign Affairs of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia univocally adopted a parliamentary statement on the 30th anniversary of Sumgayit massacres.

MP from the Republican Party of Armenia, Artashes Geghamyan proposed to clarify and write an organization’s name instead of “terrorist groups” expression.

Armen Ashot replied he was against of including any terrorist group’s name in this statement.

RPA MP Shirak Torosyan thinks the text solves the task it bears, overall. However, he suggests remembering of also Gandzak, the historical Utik, Gardmank, which was historically populated by Armenians, when speaking about the continual policy of being withdrawn from the birthplace, when remembering of Nakhijevan’s forced depopulation of Armenians

The MP also proposed to give an overall assessment to the enlisted crimes made by Azerbaijan – “genocide” or “genocidal policy”.

Armen Ashotyan disagreed: ‘Let us not confuse Turkey’s folder of crimes with Azerbaijan’s folder of crimes. Now we give a political assessment, not historical.’

Sharing all approaches in the emotional field, Armen Ashotyan said he could accept the aforementioned, although what was said relied on facts. He recalled that the 1st authorities of the Pan-Armenian Movement of Armenia had pursued this logics and on why the that policy has not changed for 30 years, Armen Ashotyan did not want to give an explanation publicly.

The conversation was taken to his office.

Shirak Torosyan remained of the same opinion: “Why to avoid of the fact and call the things by their names?”

Shirak Torosyan had proposed to include not only condemning, but also preventive messages. They agreed.

“Yelq” bloc MP Artak Zeynalyan had suggested encompassing “ritual murders” term in the statement.

Nelly GRIGORYAN