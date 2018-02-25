Delegation of the Ministry of Internal affairs of Georgia visits Echmiadzin

Read count: * Share Print

On Saturday, February 24, the delegation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia visited Echmiadzin. Georgian law enforcers visited the Cathedral, the mother church of the Armenian Apostolic Church, and got acquainted with the centuries-old museum exhibits. We would like to remind you that on Friday, February 23 the delegation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia led by Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia, Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia arrived in Armenia on an official visit.

