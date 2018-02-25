Heritage marks 30th year of Artsakh movement

Yesterday, February 24, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh Liberation Movement, the Heritage Party’s executive board held a joint meeting with its republic-wide political council at Heritage’s headquarters here in the capital.

The 50 delegates assembled from across the country discussed the nation’s current political situation in light of the multi-faceted legacy of the Movement. Heritage founder Raffi K. Hovannisian’s address is attached here.

Convening later in executive session, the Heritage Party’s board considered its long-standing and cutting-edge policy of periodic rotation of officers. Introduced by Hovannisian, the agenda item was deliberated upon at length.

In sum, the Heritage board decided to select Armen Martirosyan as its chairman, Susanna Muradyan as vice chairperson, and Raffi Hovannisian as president of the political council. Vanik Alexanyan remains board secretary, Andranik Grigoryan secretary general for international affairs, and Gevorg Ghahramanyan party spokesman.

“I am confident and faithful that, under this new leadership, Heritage will continue its mission of serving Armenia and the Armenian people–our rights, sovereignty and vital national interests,” Hovannisian said.

“We at Heritage know the meaning of humility, humanity and homeland, and let our rank-and file citizen-compatriots rest assured that, if we truly want it, our quest for liberty and justice shall triumph in the end,” concluded chairman Armen Martirosyan.

Heritage Party Press Service