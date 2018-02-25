EDD invites young people to share their ideas in Brussels

The European Development Days (EDD) bring the development community together each year to share ideas and experiences in ways that inspire new partnerships and innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.

The 2018 Young Leaders Programme is inviting young active players to share their ideas and vision with other influential development actors in fighting for gender equality and women empowerment at the local, national and regional level

The event will take place in Brussels on 5-6 of June 2018.

For more information and to apply click here.