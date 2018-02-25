Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 13:35 | February 25 2018
More than 3000 shots towards Armenian positions

Within the period between February 18 and 24, the opponent violated the ceasefire regime at the contact line of the Artsakh and Azerbaijani armed forces about 300 times, firing more than 3,000 shots from different caliber weapons towards the Armenian positions.

Besides rifles, the Azerbaijani armed forces also used a 60-millimeter mortar (1 shell) in the eastern part of the contact line.

The Defense Army front-line units have the operative-tactical situation under control and continue to confidently perform the military duty.

 

Artsakh Defense Ministry Press Service

