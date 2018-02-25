Let them nominate Serzh Sargsyan’: Artur Baghdasaryan on Prime Minister position

At the end of the Rule of Law party conference, the leader of the party Artur Baghdasaryan touched upon the question whether whom he sees in the post of Prime Minister of Armenia in April in an interview with journalists. Artur Baghdasaryan first noticed that the ruling Republican Party is going to nominate its candidate.

“If they are going to nominate Serzh Sargsyan, let them do so. Being Prime Minister, he will have appropriate legal and political responsibility”, Artur Baghdasaryan noted. Then he added: “I am for not having any concealed roles. That is not to have, let us say, Simon Simonyan in the position and Armen Ashotyan managing instead of him.

Journalists asked whether according to Baghdasaryan’s observation what the years of Serzh Sargsyan’s tenure have given to Armenia. The party leader replied: “We all saw what Serzh Sargsyan did. And whether what he will do as Prime Minister we will talk about when he becomes Prime Minister”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN