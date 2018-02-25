Artur Baghdasaryan has concern over ruling Republican party candidate for president

“Armen Sargsyan has asked us for a meeting, but neither of us has managed to make it so far. We are going to meet in the next two days”, said the Rule of Law party leader Artur Baghdasaryan at the end of the party conference in response to journalists’ question whether why Republican candidate Armen Sargsyan has not met with the Rule of Law Party.

Then he gave an evaluation to Armen Sargsyan, noting that he thinks the latter is a good and educated person: “But I have one concern. Armen Sargsyan is not aware of Armenia’s internal affairs during the last 10-15 years, he has not lived here with the pain and sorrow of the Armenian people… London life differs from the Armenian reality”.

Artur Baghdasaryan noted that this is his only concern and that he wishes good luck for Armen Sargsyan.