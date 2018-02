Read count: * Share Print

Sevak Khanagyan with his song “Qami” (“Wind”) is the winner of the project “Depi Evratesil” of Public TV of Armenia.The winner was decided based on SMS voting and professional jury. Sevak Khanagyan received the maximum votes. He will represent Armenia at Eurovision 2018 Lisbon, Portugal.

