‘Karabakh is self-determined, I am not inclined towards thinking Karabakh can ever be in Azerbaijan’s territory’:Konstantin Zatulin

“Nagorno-Karabakh is self-determined, and I am not inclined towards thinking that it can ever be in Azerbaijan’s territory, from the legal perspective it is dubious that Karabakh has been in Azerbaijan’s territory for even a day. Thus, Azerbaijan should withdraw from that demand, it is impossible,” explained the first Vice-president of the Committee on CIS Affairs and Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots of State Duma of the Russian Federation, the Head of the CIS Institute, Konstantin Zatulin, referring to the resolution of Karabakh conflict.

Speaking of Russia’s mediating efforts, the Russian deputy mentioned that Russia, as a mediary always having made efforts in this issue, does everything not to allow conflict escalation and to keep the balance between the parties presently as well.

As stated by him, for the Armenian society Russia’s trade of arms to Azerbaijan was a problem, which was given to them with the condition of not using them on the border with Karabakh, however, Azerbaijan violated that condition during April War, after which Russia changed its policy, corrected its mistake by restoring the military balance between the parties. He is assured – any arms been sold out to Azerbaijan has a means to resist by Armenia.

Araks MARTIROSYAN