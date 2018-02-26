Human rights: EU adopts conclusions on EU priorities at United Nations human rights fora in 2018

On 26 February 2017, the Council adopted conclusions on EU priorities at United Nations human rights fora in 2018.

In this year marking the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the conclusions underline that the EU strongly supports the pledge by the UN Secretary General to raise the profile of human rights and to make prevention and sustainable peace a priority of the UN system, by tackling root causes of conflicts, including by addressing human rights violations and abuses. The EU also reiterates its strong position that all human rights are universal, indivisible, interdependent and inter-related.

Council conclusions on EU priorities at UN human rights are adopted on a yearly basis. They set out the main lines of action for the EU at UN human rights fora in the coming months.