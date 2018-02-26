‘I want change of government’: Arthur Baghdasaryan

“There is not even an agenda of the change of government today, the elections have newly ended,” told the president of the “Rule of Law” party, Artur Baghdasaryan, replying to the question on if the “Rule of Law” was going to demand a change of government in April. “I want a change of government, how can I not wish it? I want changes to take place in the country,” he mentioned.

The journalists asked would the “Rule of Law” participate if protests take place relative to Serzh Sargsyan’s election as a PM. Mr. Baghdasaryan replied: “1000 people made protests, and then..? when should a protest take place the organizer of which will clarify his/her agenda, the sequence of the upcoming to-dos and steps, we will express our position.”

“Rule of Law” party president emphasized that they would express a position only in case of the presence of certain steps.

Luiza SUKIASYAN