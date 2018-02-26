Diasporan entrepreneur threatens publishing officials’ names  

“Minasyans have always been proud they have friendly and business relations with some high-ranked officials, the sponsorship of whom they enjoy. Naturally, I will publish the name of the high-ranked official who, according to Minasyans, was sponsoring them, and I will also speak about the joint Armenian and foreign entrepreneurship involving both Minasyan and that high-ranked official in the near future, who, pursuant to media publications, is going to receive a new and far higher position,” told Manuk Shkhrtmyan to “Aravot”.

“Aravot” Daily