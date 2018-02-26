‘Tsarukyan’ alliance to vote for Armen Sargsyan’s candidacy

Read count: * Share Print

“Tsarukyan” parliamentary session took place on February 24 presided by Gagik Tsarukyan: Mr. Tsarukyan has heard everyone. As a result, a decision has been made of voting in favor of the presidential candidate of the incumbent coalition, Armen Sargsyan in the 4th presidential elections to take place in the National Assembly.

