‘Tsarukyan’ alliance to vote for Armen Sargsyan’s candidacy

“Tsarukyan” parliamentary session took place on February 24 presided by Gagik Tsarukyan: Mr. Tsarukyan has heard everyone. As a result, a decision has been made of voting in favor of the presidential candidate of the incumbent coalition, Armen Sargsyan in the 4th presidential elections to take place in the National Assembly.  

