Business Insider: Armenia among 13 easy countries for English-speakers to get around in – Panorama

Business Insider has compiled a list of 13 countries where it says language barrier won’t keep the visitors from taking an adventure. Based on calculations of the percent of people who speak English per some probably-in-the-ballpark estimates, the authors of the ranking include Armenia as a country where around 40% of the population speak English and visitors have a good chance of running into someone to communicate easily.

“The country enjoys a 98% literacy rate, and most Armenians under 30 speak English with flair — often with a British accent. Although Americans rarely visit Armenia, Europeans do, so instead of translating a dozen languages for them, road signage, menus, and venues are also in English. Chances are high you’ll meet someone who knows where you’re from and you probably already know someone with Armenian roots,” the source said.

It is noted that Armenia can offer thousands of mind-boggling monasteries and churches to tourists, several of which are uncrowded UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

“High living is low-cost; you can go to a world-class opera for the price of a movie ticket, while cabs, cafés, wine, beer, and groceries are enjoyed at 1960s US prices. It’s also on the legendary Silk Road, with one still-standing Armenian motel, Orbelian’s Caravanserai, built in 1331, where road-warrior merchants and their caravan-pulling animals rocked medieval happy hours, and so should you.” the magazine writes.