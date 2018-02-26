Armen Ashotyan: Absence of adequate assessments towards Azerbaijan’s leadership disturbs public trust towards international institutes

On February 23, the Chairman of the RA NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan met with Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia.

Welcoming the guest in the RA National Assembly, Armen Ashotyan highlighted the role of the Special Representative’s mission, as well as the involvement of the European structures in the peaceful settlement of the conflicts.

Touching upon the issues of the regional stability, Armen Ashotyan underlined the importance of giving adequate targeted assessments to the deconstructive behaviour and rhetoric of Azerbaijan by the European institutes. In this context the Committee Chairman has noted that the bellicose rhetoric and anti-Armenian announcements of Azerbaijan’s President are steps directed to the destabilisation of the regional security, which also reduce the opportunties of the peaceful settlement of the problem.

Armen Ashotyan has also stated that the sounding of the adequate assessments by the European structures is a public demand, and the opposite disturbs the public trust towards the international institutes.

Regarding the peaceful settlement process of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Armen Ashotyan has underscored that the NK problem differs from other conflicts of the region and we shall continue to observe it in a separate context.

The Committee Chairman also greatly highlighted the involvement of Artsakh people in the educational, social and other programmes being financed by the EU.

With regards to the issues of the active cooperation on the parliamentary plane, Armen Ashotyan has stated that the parliamentary diplomacy is flexible, multilateral and gives great opportunities to discuss a large scope of problems existing for the legislators.

During the meeting the Committee Chairman highlighted the further constructive cooperation on the inter-parliamentary platforms, particularly in the European Parliamentary Assemblies. Armen Ashotyan has recorded with pain that the Azerbaijani delegations’ behaviour is often unhealthy in such formats and is the continuation of the anti-Armenian state policy.

Referring to the RA-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, Armen Ashotyan emphasized the quick and easy ratification of the Agreement in the national parliaments. In this context the implementation of the further targeted works in the spheres of cooperation set out by the EU new Agreement on the parliamentary platforms.

At the meeting issues concerning the programmes aimed at the development of the RA NA capabilities. The Committee Chairman has noted that the parliament has the need of the support of the European institutes in this issue.