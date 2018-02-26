Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 21:18 | February 26 2018
Air temperature to go down

In the Republic

In the daytime of February 26, on 27, at night and on the first half of the day of March 2 in most regions, in the daytime of March 2 in Vayots Dzor, Syunik Provinces and Artsakh from time to time precipitation is predicted. On February 28, on March 1 and 3 no precipitation is predicted.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s. On March 2 in separate places the wind speed may exceed up to 15-20 m/s.

On March 2, at night of March 3 the air temperature will go down by 4-6 degrees, in the daytime of March 3 it will go up by 2-4 degrees.

In Yerevan

In the daytime of February 26, on 27, at night and on the first half of the day of March 2 from time to time rain is predicted. At night of March 2 in the highlands sleet is predicted. On February 28, on March 1 and 3 no precipitation is predicted.

