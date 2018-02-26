Air temperature to go down

In the Republic

In the daytime of February 26, on 27, at night and on the first half of the day of March 2 in most regions, in the daytime of March 2 in Vayots Dzor, Syunik Provinces and Artsakh from time to time precipitation is predicted. On February 28, on March 1 and 3 no precipitation is predicted.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s. On March 2 in separate places the wind speed may exceed up to 15-20 m/s.

On March 2, at night of March 3 the air temperature will go down by 4-6 degrees, in the daytime of March 3 it will go up by 2-4 degrees.

In Yerevan

In the daytime of February 26, on 27, at night and on the first half of the day of March 2 from time to time rain is predicted. At night of March 2 in the highlands sleet is predicted. On February 28, on March 1 and 3 no precipitation is predicted.