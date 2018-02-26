Intellectual property-related issues discussed in government

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) and members of the Chamber’s member organizations, who are engaged in the field of intellectual property or deal with intellectual property-related issues in their business.

Thankful for the reception, the guests advised that intellectual property will be one of the agenda issues at the forthcoming Washington-hosted second session of the Armenian-American Council which has been set up under the Trade and Investment Agreement (TIFA). They noted that intellectual property is important in terms of business support and development.

In this context, the meeting went over a number of issues related to intellectual property and associated with business activity. Reference was made to the law enforcement practice in the field of intellectual property, the proceedings of the judiciary and the need to have specialized judges, as well as issues related to customs procedures and copyright protection.

Karen Karapetyan highlighted the need to address the problems raised at the meeting, and instructed the representatives of responsible agencies to discuss the proposed issues with AmCham member organizations and submit recommendations for their solution.