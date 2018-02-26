Sumgayit showed Armenians unacceptable to Azerbaijani nationalists: Ashot Movsisyan

“For the first time the idea that there was no difference who lived where that everyone had a single fatherland, vanished in the result of the Azerbaijani movement,” told Ashot Movsisyan. According to him, Sumgayit tragedy is not entirely disclosed today, however, in the result of a deep study, it becomes clear that without the active participation of Azerbaijani authorities a movement would not be possible.

“It is characteristic of Azerbaijanis to represent the victim as the guilty side,” addressing to the most widespread Azerbaijani overview, told A. Movsisyan.

For Azerbaijanis, it is Armenian nationalists who have evoked that movement to show the world that the co-existence of Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples is impossible, however, it has no proof.

“They have always tried to put the whole burden on the Armenian side, nevertheless, that tragedy, which took place before the whole world’s eyes has not received its real assessment until presently.”

To the journalists’ question on what lessons we should learn, an expert on Azerbaijani studies told: “If we have an active government, we will not come across such cases. Sumgayit showed that there are Azerbaijani nationalists for whom Armenians are unacceptable: Armenians can never be their friends.”

In his opinion, Armenians will never forget that trauma, inasmuch as it has induced a trauma of destiny.

Rima SARGSYAN