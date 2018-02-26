5 Dutch MPs of Turkish descent recognize Armenian Genocide

The Dutch media continues giving fervent response to the decision on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the Parliament. Few people know that 5 MPs of Turkish descent – Sadet Karabulut, Nevin Gozutok, Dilan Yesilgoz, Zihni Ozdil, Som Lachin have voted in favor of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

This has served as a reason for manifold threats to be voiced towards Turkish political actors from Turkey in particular. A lot of Turkish pro-government newspapers have called them traitors. “Sabah” state newspaper has labeled the incident that the political actors of Turkish descent have dared to recognize the mass killings of Armenians as genocide a scandal.

Dutch “De Gelderlander” website writes that these 5 MPs of Turkish descent receive manifold messages full of hostility and threats. “But I am seriously proud of my step,” writes MP from the Greens, Zihni Ozdil on his Twitter, “It is time to end Turkish diplomacy of threatening.”

Dilan Yesilgoz from VVD party members has called this behavior of the Turkish state as an unacceptable compulsion: “Eventually, I am Dutch,” he told.

Turkish “Ahaber” TV channel has advanced still further. The leader of Turkish DENK party, Tunahan Kuzu has served as a bad example, he has called on these “five” to recognize whose side they take.

Let us remind you that this same DENK quasi-Turkish party member, Selcuk Ozturk had made so much noise at the end of the voting that the Security of the Parliament invited him and his supporters out of the building.

We have already informed that this group from Turkish DENK party had voted against the document (Farid Azarkan, Tunahan Kuzu and Selcuk Ozturk).

Prepared by Hay Azian

“Dutch Diary”