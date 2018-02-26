Armenian and foreign press exhibition opens in Istanbul

A new exhibition entitled “From 1990 to present: multilingual press of Istanbul” has opened in “Depo” exhibition hall of Istanbul. The exhibition has been organized at the initiative of Bilg University of Istanbul and due to the support of “Anadolu Kültür” cultural foundation and the Swedish Embassy to Istanbul.

Armenian “Zhamanak” daily newspaper, “Gor” magazine published by the Armenian community of Hamshen, Kurdish “Roza” magazine, Kurdish “Nûbihar” magazine existing for more than a quarter of century and other newspapers and magazines belonging to national minorities.

The coordinator of the exhibition, the lecturer of Bilg University of Istanbul has mentioned that this event is of a great significance from the perspective of representing foreign press of Istanbul to the public. He has also emphasized that the history of Istanbul press is not homogeneous, it includes a set of periodicals published by a row of national minorities.

Meanwhile a lot of people have a very vague idea of the foreign publishing houses of Istanbul today. “Today the visitors of the exhibition say that they did not know that so many foreign magazines and dailies were published in Istanbul with so many languages. Today they come to the exhibition and say – thus, Istanbul press is not a uni-color, it is diverse and multicolored. They see certain displayed samples and ask each other – what is this? What language is this? Then they find out they are in Hamshen language or Kurdish, Armenian,” tells Bilmez.

Let us note that the exhibition will be open until March 18.

Source: Sputnik.news