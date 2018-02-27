Event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Karabakh Liberation Movement held in New York

On February 22, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the USA Robert Avetisyan delivered a speech at the event dedicated to the 30thanniversary of the national-liberation struggle of Artsakh Armenians – the Karabakh Movement, held in the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Office in New York. Permanent Representative of the Republic of Armenia to the United Nations Ambassador Zohrab Mnatsakanyan also participated in the event.

In his speech, Robert Avetisyan touched upon the historical and legal bases of the Karabakh Movement, the state-building process and economic situation in the Republic of Artsakh, as well as the prospects of settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Karabakh. Then, the Permanent Representative of Artsakh answered the participants’ questions related to the April 2016 aggression of Azerbaijan against Artsakh and its consequences, the defense and security of Artsakh, the reforms underway in the Republic, the negotiation process, and others.

David Hakobyan’s photo exhibition dedicated to the armed forces of Armenia and Artsakhalso took place during the event.