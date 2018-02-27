How can country create iPhone, if there is violence, there is Shmays?: Mane Tandilyan

After the recent Yerevan City Council brawl, former Republican MP Arakel Movsisyan, Shmays, called Alen Simonyan, a member of the City Council, and threatened to take a physical assault for his expressed viewpoint.

In this regard, during an interview, MP Mane Tandilyan from the oppositional “Yelq” faction reminding us of the recent behavior of some Republican members, such as Artashes Geghamyan, both at the City Council and the National Assembly, said “When we initiated to establish an Ethics Commission in the National Assembly, it had the very purpose of making anyone, who has such a behavior, aware that the latter would lead to bad consequences. In the case of the City Council, there is a legal issue, these issues must be settled in a legal way. People should understand that violence is not a way of resolving issues, that violence will never produce any results or create a state where you and I want to live because this is a wrong, misleading way. This cannot establish a state where it is possible to create, to make iPhone. In fact, we should create an atmosphere of freedom of expression, opinion, thought, and tolerance in the environment where we live. And if it happens in the National Assembly or the City Council, why are we surprised at what is going on in the streets? Political figures should be an example of that for the people”.

In response to our remark that Arakel Movsisyan is not an MP anymore and cannot be restricted by the ethics committee, Mane Tandilyan said: “He is not an MP but a member of the ruling Republican Party council, this should have been a restricting factor for him, but I see that in the Republican Party it is not only not restricted but also encouraged”.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN