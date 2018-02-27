Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 14:10 | February 27 2018
EIB: Council approves extra €3.7 billion to address migration issues

The Council has given the go-ahead to increased lending by the European Investment Bank to projects outside the EU that address migration issues.

It adopted the decision and regulation on 27 February 2018, following an agreement with the European Parliament on a mid-term review of the EIB’s mandate for ‘external’ lending.

In total, the financing limit under an EU guarantee is increased by €5.3 billion. Of this, €3.7 billion are earmarked for projects in the public and private sectors providing a strategic response to the root causes of migration.

