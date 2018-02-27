Artur Sakunts: ‘SAS Artak, Gagik Tsarukyan, as employers, are also protected by parliamentary mandate’

During the discussion on the issues of protection of labor rights human rights activist, Artur Sakunts inquired whether to what extent the Labor Code solves discrimination issues between large and small employers.

Mr. Sakunts pointed out large employers Artak Sargsyan (SAS Artak), Gagik Tsarukyan, who, according to Artur Sakunts, are also protected by their parliamentary mandate.

According to him, large employers oppress small businesses in the market. He asked how these problems should be solved. As an example, Artur Sakunts reminded that during the office of former Mayor of Vanadzor Samvel Darbinyan some of the posts were taken by his relatives.

The discussion, which was conducted by Legal Consultant of “Transparency International” Anti-Corruption Center, Heriknaz Tigranyan, referring to the question of Artur Sakunts, said that public service-related and civil service-related issues are not the subjects of labor law regulation, those are regulated by sectoral legislation.

These days, a new draft of the Amendments and Supplements to the Labor Code is under discussion. By the initiative of the “OxYGen” Foundation and the European Union of organizations of “European Collaboration for Democracy”, state and public sector experts presented their views on the project.

According to the Head of the Legal Department of the Confederation of Trade Unions of Armenia Mikayel Piliposyan, the amendments to the Labor Code do not comply with the Constitution. In addition, they do not conform to the norms of the International Labor Organization which our country has ratified.

Head of “Republican Union of Employers” Gagik Makaryan did not agree with Mr. Philiposyan’s idea that both the employers and employees suffer from changes.

According to Mr. Makaryan, the social part should always be balanced with the economic one and vice versa, and if this harmony is violated, problems arise. I have repeatedly stated that social problems are a counterbalance to economic reforms”.

Head of the Government Inspection Reform Group of the Republic of Armenia, Hayk Ayvazyan mentioned a number of issues that laborers have faced so far. He said: “When a violation of someone’s right was revealed, the right of 5 million drams could have been violated but a fine of 50,000 drams would be imposed, even if 10 million drams was fined, the right was not restored anyway”.

Lusine BUDAGHYAN