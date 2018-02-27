Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 15:39 | February 27 2018
President of Georgia refuses to pay tribute to ‘Khojalu genocide’ victims

The President of Georgian refused to pay tribute to the victims of the so-called “Khojalu genocide”.

According to APA, Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili had a meeting with the Azerbaijanis of the Marneuli region. One of the participants of the meeting reminded the President that the day was marking the 26th anniversary of the “Khojalu genocide” and offered to commemorate the victims’ memory with a minute of silence.

Margvelashvili replied that he follows the situation around the Karabakh conflict and is against the escalation of the conflict. Nevertheless, he refused to pay tribute to the victims with a minute of silence.

