Armen Ashotyan: Holding of discussions on Armenia-EU new qualitative relations in European capitals in parliamentary diplomacy is highlighted

On February 25-27, the RA NA delegation comprised of the RA NA deputies Armen Ashotyan and Mane Tandilyan, will take part in the Federal Republic of Germany in the Forum EU-Armenia: Perspectives of Cooperation being held on the initiative of Friedrich-Ebert/Stiftung Foundation.

During his visit meetings with the Coordinator of the FRG Bundestag Foreign Policy Faction of Social-Democratic Faction, Member of Bundestag Niels Annen, the Chair of the FRG Bundestag Standing Committee on EU, Member of CDU Faction Gunther Krichbaum, as well as with the officials of the Department Coordinating the Foreign and Security Policy of the FRG Chancellor Staff are scheduled.

“After signing the RA-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement at the present phase, the holding of similar discussions on Armenia-EU new qualitative relations in the European capitals in the parliamentary diplomacy is highlighted,” the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign relations Armen Ashotyan.