Air temperature to go down

In the Republic

In the daytime of February 27, on 28, on March 1, on March 3-4 no precipitation is predicted. At night and on the first half of the day of March 2 in most regions, in the daytime of March 2 in Vayots Dzor, Syunik Provinces and Artsakh from time to time precipitation is predicted.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s. On March 1-2 in separate places the wind speed may exceed up to 15-20 m/s.

On March 2, at night of March 3 the air temperature will go down by 4-6 degrees, in the daytime of March 3 and on March 4 it will go up as much.

In Yerevan

In the daytime of February 27, on 28, on March 1, on March 3-4 no precipitation is predicted, at night and on the first half of the day of March 2 from time to time precipitation is predicted. At night of March 2 in the highlands wet snow and sleet is predicted.