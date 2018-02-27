Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 21:22 | February 27 2018
21:22 | February 27 2018

Air temperature to go down

Air temperature to go down

In the Republic

In the daytime of February 27, on 28, on March 1, on March 3-4 no precipitation is predicted. At night and on the first half of the day of March 2 in most regions, in the daytime of March 2 in Vayots Dzor, Syunik Provinces and Artsakh from time to time precipitation is predicted.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s. On March 1-2 in separate places the wind speed may exceed up to 15-20 m/s.

On March 2, at night of March 3 the air temperature will go down by 4-6 degrees, in the daytime of March 3 and on March 4 it will go up as much.

In Yerevan

In the daytime of February 27, on 28, on March 1, on March 3-4 no precipitation is predicted, at night and on the first half of the day of March 2 from time to time precipitation is predicted. At night of March 2 in the highlands wet snow and sleet is predicted.

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Other

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook