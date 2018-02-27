Risk of renewed armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan growing: Richard Kozlarich: ‘Zhamanak’

Commenting on the latest statement of the Azerbaijani President that “Yerevan and Zangezur are the historical territories of Azerbaijan”, and returning their territories is their strategic goal, former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan, George Mason University Honorary Professor Richard Kauzlarich said, that this statement is not new, it is useless and incomprehensible in the context of the upcoming presidential elections.

“President Aliyev wants to “polish” his nationalist identity before the elections. But such statements do not inspire me to be optimistic in terms of the Karabakh issue and the diplomatic process to resolve the issue peacefully. Following the same logic, I do not consider it equally useful for Armenia to keep Azerbaijani territories in occupation. I am concerned that we live in very dangerous times when the risk of resumption of armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is growing”, noted Richard Kauzlarich, suggesting to read the 2018 report of the United States National Intelligence Director, Dan Ray Coats, on the “Global Threat Assessment”, where the American intelligence community has expressed its concern about the danger of the resumption of the Armenian-Azerbaijani war.

Aram SARGSYAN