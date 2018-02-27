Constantinople Armenians start signature collection for patriarchal election

The Constantinople-Armenian intellectual Sevan Deirmenjian has launched a signature collection campaign on the “Change.org” website to hold the election of the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople.

The request signature collection titled “Patriarch’s Election Without Delay” was launched on the basis of an open letter addressed to the Armenian community of Istanbul by the Constantinople-Armenian intellectuals. The letter, signed by 72 intellectuals, called the Armenian community for being a demander.

“We expect and demand to put an end to the management of the Patriarchate by a nominated vicar and to let the vacant throne find a reputable and worthy Patriarch as a result of public voting according to our traditions and our civil rights.

We urge all the members and institutions of the Armenian community of Turkey to use every opportunity to complain and reject this reality.

We remind the clergy of the Religious Council about their responsibility to the public. We urge them to respect their own promise.

We also call on institutions and community leaders to abandon their passive position, which contradicts the fact that they are elected representatives and taking responsibility to be initiators.

We are sure that civilian responses and demands should be taken into account by state officials.

Public peace must be settled only when the patriarchal election is fairly implemented, which is the requirement of justice and law. The silence that stems from the adjustment and obedience is not peace, but persecution”, the letter notes.

The petition has been signed by 1283 people so far.

