US threatens Turkey with sanctions for buying S-400s: Haberturk

The US has urged Turkey to refrain from buying S-400 missiles from Russia, otherwise, sanctions may be imposed by the United States. This is reported by Lenta.ru.

Haberturk newspaper source in Washington said that the US has expressed concern over the situation, assuming that the purchase of S-400s “can adversely affect the operational compatibility with NATO”. It is not ruled out that restrictive measures can be taken against Ankara.

Meanwhile, the American official noted that the United States wants to help Turkey “find the best alternative to meeting the requirements of air defense”.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that threats against Ankara are unacceptable, noting that Ankara originally planned to purchase anti-aircraft complexes from NATO allies, but “there are always problems with them”. Therefore, Turkey started negotiations with Russia and signed a contract on purchasing S-400s in December 2017.