Russia’s ‘expired fear’

Lately I saw a publication in Russian-language Georgian websites, entitled: “American spies do their job under the names of diplomats in Georgia and Armenia with honesty”. The interviewer is Arno Khidirbegishvili, who, as much as I understand, is the editor of that website. There is no need to reproduce the whole interview for a simple reason, there are Russian-language and not only Russian-language media in Armenia as well, which time to time “disclose” American spies, grant project eaters, “the 5th estate” representatives and “influence agents” who implement the conspiracy plans of the adversary (i.e. the West).

Consequently, we are familiar with these approaches. The interesting part in that publication was that the author was speaking not about his but the neighboring country and with a huge reserve of confidence and the lack of ability to be mistaken. Answering to the journalist’s question, he expresses a conviction implying that the famous NGOs and media companies (also “Aravot”) functioning in Armenia are American spies working towards carrying out a “colorful revolution”.

I would not even refer to that nonsensical blaming if the formula of the Russian provocators on “colorful revolution” was not repeated. I, in person, am against “colorful” or even “black and white revolutions” in Armenia, and I have written for many times why. But in this case it is more important that the topic is not relevant any longer, and I do not understand why Kremlin continues to fear from that.

No revolution will take place in the post-Soviet territory, not because Russia is very powerful and it will hinder, but because the peoples have seen the “benefit” of those revolutions. Saakashvili run on the streets of Kyiv for several weeks, did hundreds of thousands citizens join him? No, inasmuch as the Ukrainian people have pursued that path for 2 times and will not be attracted by that in the near future.

The same can be told about other nations sharing our “destiny”. It seems to me that the by default thinking is characteristic of the respective “brain centers” of Russia, they have fallen behind the life and think by the “stereotypes” having expired for at least 10 years before. And sooner they get rid of those “expired fears”, the better both for Russia and our relations.

As regards the NGOs and media companies, yes, they criticize the authorities. It is their obligation.

ARAM ABRAHAMYAN