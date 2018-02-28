Event Dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of the Karabakh Movement Held in Washington

On February 25, an event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Karabakh Liberation Movement took place in the hall of the Holy Cross Armenian Apostolic Church in Washington. During the event, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the USA Robert Avetisyan delivered a speech.

In his speech, the PermanentRepresentative of Artsakh briefed on the history of the Liberation Movement and emphasized the important role of the Diaspora in the struggle for the independence of Artsakh and the further development of the Republic.

Robert Avetisyan also answered the participants՝ questions related to the stance of the international community on the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh in April 2016, the economic and political processes taking place in the Artsakh Republic, as well as the current stage of settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Karabakh.