US Department of State responds to ‘Yerevan is Azerbaijan’s historical territory’ announcement by Aliyev: ‘Azatutyun’ radio station

The US Department of State responds to the announcement made by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, as if Yerevan is the historical territory of Azeri people, giving importance to refraining from fervent announcements.

Armenian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) “Azatutyun” requested the US Embassy to Armenia to represent official Washington’s position relative to Ilham Aliyev’s scandalous announcement, asking if the suchlike announcement does not make the negotiation process over Karabakh more difficult and escalates the situation.

“The United States defends the statement of the Minsk Group Co-chairs on February 11, whereby the sides were called on to refrain from fervent announcements and provocative actions. The United States also encourages the sides to respect the agreements on undertaking steps towards the activation of negotiations and loosening the tension on the borderline made in Geneva Summit in October 2017,” holds the response of the US Department of State.

On February 8, performing in Azerbaijan, in the conference of the incumbent party “Yeni Azerbaijan”, the President of the country, Ilham Aliyev announced that Yerevan, Zangezur, and Sevan (Gyoche) “are our historical territories and we should return those lands to Azeri people.” “It is our strategic objective which we should gradually approach,” emphasized Ilham Aliyev.

Source: “Azatutyun” radio station