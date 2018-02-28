Garo Paylan’s response to Erdogan’s suggestion on sacrificing Turkish baby girl  

Armenian MP of Turkey from pro-Kurdish “Democratic People’s Party”, Garo Paylan has condemned the announcement of the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whereby the latter expresses his willingness of sacrificing the baby girl for the sake of the “fatherland”.

After that, the crowd which had gathered to listen to Erdogan’s speech clapped. “What a ruthlessness,” writes Paylan.

During the meeting of the incumbent “Justice and Development Party” in Kahramanmaras city, speaking about the military actions in Afrin, Erdogan invited a crying baby girl wearing a red beret onto the stage and said: “The red berets do not cry. If this girl is killed in the fights, we will enwrap her in our flag. My girl, you are ready for everything, right?”

Let us note that the Turkish Special Forces wear red berets.

Let us remind you that “Free Syrian Army” grouping which enjoys the support of the official Ankara, invaded into Syrian Afrin enclave under the control of Syrian Kurds with the assistance of Turkish air force on January 20.

“Olive Branch” military operation entails an ultimate objective of taking the territory 30 km beyond the Turkish border from Syrian Kurds and found a security zone there.

Souce: Cumhuriyet