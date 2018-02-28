EU prepares Armenian companies ahead of Hannover trade fair

What are the business do’s and don’t’s in Germany, the business etiquette and ways to interact with and attract potential partners and investors? These and other topics of German business culture were part of a discussion at a training organised by the EU4Business SMEDA project (Support to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) Development in Armenia) for the Armenian delegation that will be heading to the Hannover Messe 2018 trade fair on 17-28 April.

The training programme, as well as additional marketing and information material, will help ensure that the Armenian delegation presents itself efficiently at the trade fair, and is ready to pitch, establish business connections and cooperation, and make the most of the benefits offered through this opportunity.

Armenia will be represented in Hannover by representatives of four precision engineering and Internet of Things (IoT) companies, as well as several representatives from the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia.

The annual Hannover Messe is the world’s leading trade fair for industrial technology. All key technologies and core areas of industry – from research and development, industrial automation, IT, industrial supply, production technologies and services to energy and mobility technologies – can be found in Hannover.

The EU4Business SMEDA project supports the improvement of the business and investment climate for SMEs in Armenia. It aims to strengthen the private sector, support SME coordination mechanisms, and foster links between research institutions and the private sector, as well as providing access to finance for SMEs.