To justify Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s delegate announces he is from Syunik: details from OSCE Parliamentary assembly winter session

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly taken place in Vienna, from February 21 to 24, has not passed without incidents. The fact that the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s Special Representative on South Caucasus, Kristian Vigenin met also with the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh and Talish residents, has been taken very negatively by Azerbaijanis.

As informed by the head of the Armenian delegation to OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, on this occasion Azerbaijanis have represented counter arguments also at the winter session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. They have announced as if Nagorno-Karabakh is an unrecognized state.

Aravot.am asked Hermine Naghdalyan, the head of the Armenian delegation to the OSCE, member of the Armenian Parliament, to explain what incident had taken place. She responded: “No incident has taken place. The member of Azerbaijan’s delegation, Milli Majlis deputy, Azay Guliyev was trying to justify himself. We have applied an approach of raising a question that the approach implying that Nagorno-Karabakh is an unrecognized state and one should not have a business with its Parliament is an irrelevant approach. From 1994 to 1995, same Azerbaijan, signing a ceasefire agreement, which comprises the signatures of the Presidents of the Parliaments of the Republic of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, recognized the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. Therefore, this is already past.”

Asked whether Azerbaijani delegates have complained, mentioning that the delegates of Armenia cannot use Nagorno-Karabakh Republic term, inasmuch as it is an internationally unrecognized state, Mrs. Naghdalyan replied: “They cannot accuse anyone of using Nagorno-Karabakh term, inasmuch as NK or NK conflict is an acceptable glossary to the OSCE. They have not told why do you use NKR, they have told – why should the Special Representative meet with Nagorno-Karabakh representatives? Or, if you want to have a meeting with Nagorno-Karabakh representatives, you can do it solely through Azerbaijan’s agreement. It is a principal position, and we have pursued this formerly. We have represented to Kristian Vigenin our perception of the activities the Special Representative can undertake, as a precondition. Our agreements are of a similar kind, implying that the Special Representative should have a meeting with the MPs of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. This is our principle. The debate referred to this particularly. If we speak of an accusation than Azay Guliyev was justifying himself and Ilham Aliyev, saying their President has not told that way and etc.”

Let us add that for justifying Ilham Aliyev, Azay Guliyev has announced as if he is from Syunik and is not able to return to his fatherland.

Tatev HARUTYUNYAN