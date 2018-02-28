Nikol Pashinyan: ‘There’s need to gather in Freedom Square’

“It is very important to me, to have the family’s support above all. My family is ready to set me on a “business trip” to the Freedom Square. No more no less. It does not mean they have kicked me out of the house and told me to go to the Freedom Square if it is needed for the fight,” told oppositional “Yelq” bloc leader, Nikol Pashinyan, addressing to his publication on Facebook and the bloc’s discussions.

Let us remind you that Nikol Pashinyan posted on his Facebook page that he has discussed the action plan with his family members and they are ready to “send him” to Freedom square.

Asked whether there are controversies in the bloc over the question of fighting against Serzh Sargsyan’s prime-ministership, Nikol Pashinyan responded: “There are disagreements in our bloc always and relative to everything. We are not a coalition where the principle of democratic centralism functions – an absolute verity is in place and everyone adopts their positions under it. There have been, are and will always be controversies in our bloc.”

Nikol Pashinyan told the discussions to continue, there is a hope that the bloc will reach a consensus and they will undertake whatever is compulsory through very clear-cut steps.

Pursuant to Nikol Pashinyan’s personal opinion, there is a need for gathering in the Freedom Square. He reminded that during the constitutional reforms Serzh Sargsyan had announced it was incorrect from any official to claim for the leadership for the 3rd time. “If Serzh Sargsyan should announce he is a liar and a political trickster, let him announce,” told Mr. Pashinyan.

Nelly GRIGORYAN