Attack on Turkish Embassy in Germany

On February 28, unknown masked persons attacked the building of Turkish Embassy in Germany. To distract the security guards, the attackers threw smoke bombs in front of the Embassy, afterwards throwing red, green and yellow paints towards the building.

The aforementioned colors signify “Kurdistan’s” flag. For that reason, the Turkish source assumes the attack was carried out by the supporters of “Kurdistan Workers’ Party” (PKK). PKK is regarded to be a terrorist organization in Turkey.

The attackers on the Embassy managed to escape. No victims and injuries are in place.

Source: Sabah