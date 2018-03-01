ANCA backs targeted $70 million “Peace and Prosperity” aid package for Artsakh and Armenia

In testimony submitted today to the Senate panel drafting the Fiscal Year 2019 foreign aid bill, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) called for a targeted $70 million aid package that would fund de-mining and rehabilitation in Artsakh, implementation of the Royce-Engel proposal to deploy gunfire locators along the line-of-contact, the expansion of U.S-Armenia economic and military partnerships, and support for Armenia as a regional safe haven for at-risk Middle East refugees.

ANCA Government Affairs Director Raffi Karakashian opened his testimony to the Senate’s Appropriations Subcommittee on State-Foreign Operations by marking the 100th anniversary of the first Armenian Republic, inviting the panel to join with him in celebrating a century of U.S.-Armenia relations. He then turned to the ANCA’s top-line priorities:

— Artsakh : $6 million to complete de-mining and rehabilitate the disabled, $4 million to promote peace



— Armenia: $30 million in economic aid, $10 million in military aid, $20 million for Middle East refugees



— Azerbaijan: Suspend U.S. military aid and strengthen Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act

In each of these areas, Karakashian shared with appropriators how the ANCA’s proposals advance U.S. interests and suggested concise, draft legislative language for their consideration. He closed his testimony by reaffirming the ANCA’s commitment to Armenia’s aid-to-trade transition, asking Members of the Subcommittee to encourage the Trump Administration to make full use of the U.S.-Armenia Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) and Economic Task Force, and, most urgently, to move forward with the long-overdue negotiation of a modern U.S. Armenia Double Tax Treaty.

The full text of the ANCA’s testimony is provided below. In the coming weeks, the ANCA will also offer testimony to the U.S. House panel drafting the FY19 foreign aid bill.