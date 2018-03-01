Sevak Khanaghyan’s ‘Qami’ song not competitive for ‘Eurovision’: DerHova: ‘Zhoghovurd’

“The song entitled “Qami” (wind) by Sevak Khanaghyan, representing Armenia in “Eurovision” song contest this year, is not competitive, besides, I think it is very much similar to Aram MP3’s “Not Alone”. Overall, when I look back, I see that the majority of our male participants have represented palace songs, meanwhile, it would be interesting to take a risk even from the perspective of instrumentation. In the selection of the song, we almost always are mistaken,” composer, arranger DerHova expressed himself in the interview with “Zhoghovurd”. He is the composer of “Qele, Qele!”.

DerHova explained, by saying a risky step he did not mean it was necessary to send Kamil Show to “Eurovision”: “It would seem to Armenians that Kamil Show would have worked in Europe, but I do not share that opinion. It seemed he ridiculed the contest, I do not even say it left us ashamed, it simply ridiculed, but we take “Eurovision” quite seriously,” he told.

According to him, none of the songs appeared at the finals of “Depi Evratesil” interested him: “I would like, for example, “Gata Band” to go to “Eurovision”, but not with the song it represented. The strongest of the singers having passed to finals was Mher, but he also represented an old-fashioned song, Sevak is also a wonderful singer, but the song is unsuccessful.”

Anna BABAJANYAN