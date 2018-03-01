Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 15:35 | March 1 2018
Aliyev’s assistant threatens to invade Artsakh in a ‘short time’

The Assistant on socio-political affairs of the President of Azerbaijan, Ali Hasanov has threatened to “free Azerbaijani lands from the occupation in a short time.”

He has made such a statement in Amsterdam during his speech at the extraordinary session of the Congress of European Azerbaijanis.

As reported by Trend, Hasanov has mentioned that Azerbaijani army is ready to implement any task before it due to its abundance, and “April War is the proof of it.”

“If we are not distracted today, or we come to the conclusion that Armenians will not free Azeri lands, we are able to free our lands from the occupation in a short time – in a week or in a month,” Hasanov told.

He has also mentioned that now Azerbaijani diaspora’s issue should be to show resistance to “strong Armenian lobbying.”

Categories: Politics

