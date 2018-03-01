Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 16:32 | March 1 2018
16:32 | March 1 2018

Turkish-Armenian border controlled by thermal cameras

The Turkish “Akcam” newspaper, which has close relations with the authorities, brings the Turkish Mustafa Kochak border guarding points as an example, bordering with Armenia. Here the Turkish soldiers carry out a 24 hour guarding even in the conditions of -15°C. Thermo cameras are deployed on the border enabling to record any border crossing and implement any respective interference.

The territory of the guarding point encompasses approximately 10 km width section nearby the borderline, where a strict control is implemented both from the borderline and the observation posts.

Source: Ermenihaber.am    

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
