Ukraine: Association of cultural organisations to be established to continue work of the Eastern Partnership Culture and Creativity Programme

As the Eastern Partnership Culture and Creativity programme came to its conclusion in January 2018, a group of Ukrainian associates gathered to discuss how the cultural activities launched by the programme can be continued.

As a result, the activists decided to form an international association of cultural creators, individuals and organisations. The goal of this association is to encourage collaboration between cultural agents in different sectors in Ukraine and the EU’s other Eastern Partner countries. It will also promote the professional development of cultural managers in these countries.

The association will act as an internal support system for members with consultations, networking and promotional opportunities, among other activities. It invites cultural and creative organisations to join. The association will have an official presentation in April 2018.