Regional workshop for Eastern Partner countries on the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy

Civil servants from the EU’s six Eastern Partner countries will gather in Tbilisi on 5 March for a four-day workshop on the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) of the European Union.

The workshop will build on the progress made on CSDP activities, as one of the key priorities identified in the ’20 deliverables for 2020′ in the Eastern Partnership region. It will provide participants with thorough knowledge of the European Union, the Security Strategy, CSDP structures and procedures, and capability development within the EU environment, as well as CSDP missions and operations.

The last two days of the programme will focus on regional aspects and horizontal issues regarding CSDP.

The workshop is being organised by the European Commission’s Technical Assistance and Information Exchange Instrument (TAIEX).

TAIEX is a demand-driven tool that supports partner countries with the adaptation of national laws, regulations and quality standards to match those of EU Member States in the framework of Cooperation or Association Agreements signed with the EU. In the Eastern Neighbourhood, TAIEX works with Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine.