European Commission organises expert workshop on how to tackle fake news and disinformation online

On 27 February, the European Commission gathered around 100 experts from academia, journalism and the public sector to discuss future actions to tackle the spread of fake news and disinformation online. The discussions were intended to enrich the Commission’s reflection on this complex and global issue.

Since last November, the Commission has been consulting citizens, online platforms, news organisations, researchers and public authorities to gather views on how to define a European approach to this phenomenon. In January, a High Level Expert Group on fake news started its work to help develop a strategy to tackle fake news and disinformation online.

The results of the public consultation, the findings of High Level Expert Group, an upcoming Eurobarometer and the discussions of this multi-stakeholder workshop will feed into the initiatives against fake news, which the Commission will present in spring 2018.

