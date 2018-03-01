EU kicks off social media campaign to mark 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights

In a statement issued yesterday, the EU reaffirms its strong support for the work of the UN human rights system.

This comes to coincide with the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Furthermore, in order to show the EU’s support to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and to spread its important messages, EU Delegations around the world joined in a social media campaign to mark its 70th anniversary. The campaign will run for 30 days, underlining every day one of the 30 articles of the Declaration.