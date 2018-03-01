‘Mother See guided by centuries-long principles: not to do anything, not to make mistakes’: Aragats Akhoyan

“The statement of the Supreme Spiritual Council on recent developments around the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople showed that Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin has exhausted itself”, said Aragats Akhoyan, President of the “Return” Fund. According to him, “The Mother See did not do anything, but was guided by the centuries-long principles, “Let us not do anything, not to make mistakes”.

According to Aragats Akhoyan, Aram Ateshyan, “kissing the feet” of the Turkish authorities, managed to remove Garegin Bekchian from the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople, and not get punished. “We were waiting for a serious statement, but we witnessed the same as always. In its statement, the Supreme Spiritual Council placed the legally elected Bekchian and foxy Ateshian on the same level”.

Members of the social-civic initiative entitled “We demand to punish profane Ateshian” are going to meet with the interested parties including the Armenians of Constantinople and the Turkish authorities and will be preparing for the coming elections of the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople.

Diaspora journalist, historian Gevorg Yazicjian believes that Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin is too much concerned about the patriarch of Constantinople and is in a desperate state: “I want to ask Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin: what status does Garegin Bekchian currently have for you, is he a Vicar or not? The Mother See is in a desperate situation together with the Vicar, because these people were elected fraudulently. This is the end of fraud”.

Arpine SIMONYAN